Covid surge: Gurugram hospitals to reserve 50% beds

Moreover, the data of available beds will have to be uploaded on the platform 'onemapggm.gmda.gov.in' of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) by the hospitals.

Gurugram, April 1 (IANS) In view of the surge in the Covid-19 cases, the Gurugram district administration in Haryana has asked all private and public hospitals to reserve 50 per cent of their total bed capacity in ICU/ventilator for such patients.

The order was issued under the epidemic diseases Act-1897 and sub-section-2 of the Disaster Management Act-2005.

"We have asked all the hospitals to provide services including human resources and logistics, i.e., doctors, paramedical staff, medicine, ICU, ambulance, etc. Apart from this information about the number of patients and available beds, etc., will be updated on a daily basis on the GMDA platform," said Yash Garg, district magistrate, Gurugram.

Apart from this, the district on Wednesday recorded 276 fresh coronavirus cases. The district's Covid-19 toll reached 364, officials said.

The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now risen to 63,013, according to the official daily health bulletin.

The active cases in the district stand at 1,943 while a total of 60,706 patients have recovered and discharged, including 199 on Wednesday.

The health department said out of 364 deaths, 280 died due to comorbidities and the remaining 84 without comorbidities.

--IANS

str/pgh