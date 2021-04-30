COVID surge: Maharashtra extends statewide restrictions till May 15

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maharashtra, the state government on Friday extended the ongoing restrictions till May 15.



The restrictions that were imposed to curb the infections were intially in place till May 1.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Secretary of the state, the decision has been taken as Maharashtra continues to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19.

The statement further said that it was imperative to continue the emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus.

Curbs imposed on the movement of people and a host of other activities earlier this month were to continue till 7 am on May 1.

Essential services have been exempted from the purview of the curbs. Local train services in Mumbai and public transport are open only for essential services staff of the government.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning assembly of five or more people at one spot, are in place in the state.

According to the Union Health Minstry, Maharashtra is among the ten states that reported 73.05 per cent of the new cases in the country. The state recorded the highest daily new cases at 66,159 in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

It further informed that Maharashtra is among the eleven states that cumulatively account for 78.18 per cent of India's total active cases. The state has 6,72,302 active cases as of now.

As per the ministry, Maharashtra is among the ten states accounting for 77.44 per cent of the new deaths in the country. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties in the country at 771 in the last 24 hours, it said.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,498 deaths and 2,97,540 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,87,62,976. The total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 31,70,228. As many as 2,08,330 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

A total of 1,53,84,418 people have recovered from the disease till now. (ANI)

