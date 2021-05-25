Covid surge on, Assam and Tripura extend curbs till June 5

"Earlier, curfew started in rural areas from 5 p.m. Now curfew in villages will start from 2 p.m. The curfew in urban areas would be from 12 noon. Both in urban and rural areas, the curfew would remain enforced till 5 a.m.," he told the media.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the curfew to contain Covid-19 infection would continue till June 5.

Guwahati/Agartala, May 25 (IANS) With no let up in the Covid surge, the Assam and Tripura governments on Tuesday extended the corona curfew till June 5.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, notifying the fresh order on Tuesday, said that all offices, both government, semi-government and private would shut at 1 p.m.

The order said that there will be a total ban on the movement of people from 2 p.m. to 5 a.m., with exemptions for those going for vaccination, medical emergencies or involved in providing essential services.

"All shops and commercial establishments must be shut by 11 a.m. on all days in the urban areas and those within 5 km radius of the periphery of municipal bodies and revenue towns. All shops have to be closed in rural areas by 1 p.m. on all days," the order said.

Inter-district movement will also be restricted till June 5.

Assam has, so far, registered 3,75,404 Covid positive cases and deaths due to the infectious disease stand at 2,823 with recovery and death rates of 84.86 per cent and 0.75 per cent respectively.

In Agartala, Tripura Education and Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the corona curfew was extended in the entire state upto June 5 and it will remain enforced from 12 noon to 6 a.m.

Plying of all vehicles will be banned except health and security vehicles.

Nath said that in the Agartala Municipal Corporation areas, the positivity rate has increased to 22.82 per cent from 17.22 per cent in the past seven days.

The minister said that with a 12.32 per cent positivity rate, the Covid situation in Tripura is the worst in West Tripura district among the state's eight districts.

Nath said that in view of the Corona curfew, the state government would provide financial aid of Rs 1,000 to seven lakh out of the state's total 9.29 lakh families.

The state so far recorded 47,298 positive cases and death due to the disease is 470 with the recovery rate at 83.47 per cent. Fatality rate is 0.99 per cent.

--IANS

sc/vd