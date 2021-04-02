Covid surge on in J&K with 517 new cases, 5 deaths

Jammu, April 2 (IANS) Steady surge in new Covid cases continued in J&K on Friday as 517 tested positive and 5 people succumbed during the last 24 hours, taking the toll over 2,000, Health Department officials said.
Of the new cases, 96 were from the Jammu division and 421 from the Kashmir division while one patient succumbed in the Jammu division and four in the Kashmir division, sending the toll to 2,003.
In light of the alarming spread of the virus, the government has authorised District Magistrates to decide whether educational institutions should revert back to online mode of teaching or not.
So far, 131,938 people have been infected by coronavirus in J&K out of which 126,720 have recovered. The number of active cases is 3,215 out of which 765 are from the Jammu division and 2,450 are from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd