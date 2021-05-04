COVID surge: Services of retiring doctors in J&K extended till year end

Srinagar, May 4 (IANS) In view of the surge in COVID cases, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday extended the services of all those doctors who would otherwise retire by or before November to December 2021.

An order issued by Atal Dulloo, financial commissioner health and medical education said on Tuesday, "In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, it is hereby ordered that the services of the faculty members/consultants/doctors working at SKIMS Soura, Srinagar/Bemina, government medical colleges and health department who are going to retire from May 2021 to November 2021 are extended upto 31st December 2021".