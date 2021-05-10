Covid tally crosses 19-lakh in Karnataka, 490 deaths

"With 47,930 patients testing positive on Saturday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 19,34,378, including 5,64,485 active cases, while 13,51,097 recovered, with 31,796 discharged in the last 24 hours," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, May 10 (IANS) With 47,930 new cases in a day, including 20,897 in Bengaluru, Covid tally in Karnataka crossed 19-lakh mark, while 490 died of the infection during the day, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 20,897 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 9,50,893, including 3,50,370 active cases, while recoveries rose to 5,92,465, with 15,000 discharged in the day.

The infection claimed 490 lives, including 281 in Bengaluru in the day, taking the state's death toll to 18,776 and the city's toll to 8,057 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among districts where over 1,000 new cases were reported are 2,349 in Hassan, 2,141 in Ballari, 2,001 in Tumakur, 1959 in Mandya, 1,854 in Mysuru, 1,694 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,315 in Bagalkot, 1,066 in Bengaluru Rural and 1,062 in Kalaburagi with the rest in the remaining 21 districts across the state.

Out of 1,46,491 tests conducted across the state during the day, 9,828 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,36,663 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate rose to 32.71 per cent and case fatality rate to 1.02 per cent across the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 32,590 people, including 14,227 senior citizens above 60 years of age and 14,640 in the 44-59 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 1,05,21,773 beneficiaries, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state," added the bulletin.

