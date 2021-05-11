Covid tally crosses 20 lakh in Karnataka with 480 deaths

"With 39,510 new cases registered on Monday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 20,13,193, including 5,87,452 active cases, while recoveries rose to 14,05,869, with 22,584 patients discharged during the day,' said the daily bulletin.

Bengaluru, May 12 (IANS) Ranking second after Maharashtra on Covid tracker in the country, total positive cases crossed 20 lakh in Karnataka, with 39,510 new cases in a day, while 480 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 15,879 fresh cases on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 9,83,519, including 3,62,696 active cases, while 6,12,132 recovered so far, with 5,378 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

With 480 patients, including 259 in Bengaluru succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the state's death toll rose to 19,852 and the city's toll to 8,690 till date.

Among districts where over 1,000 new cases were reported are 2,496 in Tumakur, 2,170 in Mysuru, 1,558 in Ballari, 1,359 in Mandya, 1,108 in Shivamogga, 1,084 in Dakshina Kannada and 1,83 in Udupi, with the rest in the remaining 24 districts across the state.

Positivity rate rose to 33.99 per cent and case fatality rate to 1.21 per cent across the state on Monday.

Out of 1,16,238 tests conducted across the state during the day, 11,579 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,04,659 through RT-PCR method.

Meanwhile, 1,26,806 people, including 95,975 in the 44-59 years age group and 20,278 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 1,07,59,572 beneficiaries, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state," added the bulletin.

