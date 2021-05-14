Covid tally crosses 21-lakh mark in K'taka with 373 deaths

"With 41,779 new cases registered on Thursday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 21,30,267, including 5,98,605 active cases, while recoveries increased to 15,10,557, with 35,879 discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, May 15 (IANS) With no let-up in the pandemic's second wave, total positive cases in Karnataka crossed 21-lakh mark, while 373 patients died of the infection in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 14,316 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its Covid tally to 10,29,312, including 3,60,862 active cases, while 6,59,203 recovered, with 12,898 discharged in the last 24 hours.

The virus claimed 373 lives, including 121 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 21,085 and the city's toll to 9,246 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among districts with over 1,000 new cases are: 2.668 in Tumakur, 2,421 in Ballari, 2,340 in Mysuru, 1,592 in Belagavi, 1,385 in Mandya, 1,339 in Hassan, 1,219 in Udupi, 1,215 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,063 in Raichur and 1,045 in Shivamogga, with the rest in the remaining 20 districts across the state.

Out of 1,27,105 tests conducted across the state during the day, 10,315 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,16,790 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate rose to 32.86 per cent and case fatality rate declined to 0.89 per cent across the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 56,350 people, including 47,500 cohorts above 45 years of age and 3,067 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 1,10,51,982 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state," added the bulletin.

--IANS

fb/rs