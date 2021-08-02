COVID test facilities for tourists set up at entry gates of Kashmir's Mughal Gardens

The government has set up the on-spot Covid testing facilities at entry gates of Mughal gardens where paramedical staff from the health department along with officials of the floriculture department are monitoring the process properly, said Javaid Masood Floriculture officer Mughal Gardens, Srinagar.The visitors who have not been vaccinated or have not taken any kind of test for Covid check are entering the garden after completing Rapid Action Test (RAT) at the main gates with the Covid testing facility, added Masood."We are permitting the tourists inside the gardens after observing the Covid SOP's, Covid-appropriate behaviour. We are looking at the COVID-19 ( RT-PCR) negative reports taken within 48 hours of entering the garden and vaccination. If all this is not available with the visitors then, we conduct a Rapid Antigen TestWe have deputed a medical team outside every garden," Javaid Masood told ANI."The tourist influx in picking up and the signature Mughal gardens have been thrown open to the visitors," added Masood.Since the Mughal gardens are very famous and attract a good number of visitors both locals and outsiders every day. Hence, for the safety of people, and to protect them from this deadly virus, the government has set up on-spot Covid testing facilities at the entry gates.The Mughal Gardens were closed by the authorities during the Covid-19 lockdown and were open on July 7 for five days a week after a decline in COVID-19 cases.Since the situation is improving day by day, hence the District Magistrate has also lifted the weekend restriction on the gardens."On spot Covid testing facility and checking of vaccination is a wonderful step taken by the administration. Because with the help of this initiative every visitor, local or outsiders will feel comfortable and safe so it's our request to other people of the country to visit Kashmir and enjoy the natural beauty of this paradise " said, a tourist. (ANI)