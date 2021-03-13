Covid: Test positivity rate in Kerala remains below 4%

Thiruvananthapuram, March 13 (IANS) The Covid test positivity rate in Kerala continued to hover below the 4 per cent-mark on Saturday with 2,035 samples returning positive out of the 58,344 samples sent for testing in the past 24 hours.

In a statement issued here by state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, a total of 3,256 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,53,859.