Covid testing, vaccination to continue during Telangana lockdown

Director of public health and family welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said the police department was informed to allow free movement of citizens seeking to get their vaccine shots or wanting to get themselves tested for Covid-19 at their nearest available centres.

Hyderabad, May 11 (IANS) Covid-19 testing and vaccination will continue in Telangana despite the 10-day lockdown which will be coming into force from Wednesday.

The official clarified that all medical and health services, including all government and private hospitals, diagnostic and testing centres will function normally. The lockdown will not affect any health services anywhere in the state, he said.

The government vaccination centres delivering Covid-19 vaccination to people will also function normally. However, as announced previously, only those eligible for getting their second dose will be given the vaccines.

Those seeking the second dose should show proof of having taken the first dose, either in form of a partial vaccination certificate that they can download from cowin.gov.in, or the message they may have received confirming them taking their first dose. Those eligible should also take their Aadhaar card with them.

Anyone suspecting that they caught Covid-19, can go to their nearest testing centres and avail the services, Rao said.

