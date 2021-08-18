Covid TPR, daily tally continues to stay high in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 18 (IANS) There appears to be no respite from Covid in Kerala as on Wednesday, another 21,427 turned positive after 1,38,225 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the daily test positivity rate reached 15.50 per cent, a statement said.

The statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also said that another 18,731 turned negative, taking the total active cases to 1,77,683.