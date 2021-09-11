Covid TPR drops in Kerala as 20,487 test positive

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 (IANS) Even though the daily number of positive cases in Kerala continues to lead the rest of the country, on Saturday 20,487 people turned positive after 1,34,861 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, while the test positivity rate was 15.19 per cent, said a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The state on Friday had recorded 25,010 new Covid-19 cases.

The chief minister's statement pointed out that 26,155 people turned negative taking the total number of active cases to 2,31,792.

Saturday saw 181 Covid deaths taking the total death toll in the state to 22,484.

He also pointed out that as on Saturday, 79 per cent of the population by now have taken one dose of Covid vaccine, while 31 per cent have taken both the jabs.

--IANS

sg/skp/