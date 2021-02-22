Covid TPR falls below 6% in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 22 (IANS) The Covid test positivity rate in Kerala on Monday fell below six per cent after 2,212 people turned positive while 38,103 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours.
The statement issued here by State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, said 5,037 people turned negative taking the total cured cases in the state to 9,77,012. In the state there were 55,468 active cases.
There were 16 Covid deaths reported taking the total death toll to 4,105. Across the state there were 2,42,070 people under observation at various places, which included 8,446 people in hospitals.
