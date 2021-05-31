Covid TPR falls to 13% in Kerala, death toll remains high

Incidentally, it is the first time in a month that the TPR fell below 15 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram, May 31 (IANS) Kerala heaved a sigh of relief on Monday as the Covid test positivity rate (TPR) fell to 13.77 per cent, with 12,300 people turning positive from 89,345 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

But despite the fall in the TPR, the number of deaths continues to be high, with 174 fatalities reported on Monday, taking the death toll to 8,815.

A statement issued from the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the total number of active cases stands at 2,06,982.

The day saw 28,867 people turn negative, taking the total cured in the state to 23,10,385.

Across the state, there were 7,88,202 people under observation at various places which includes 38,377 people at hospitals.

There were 885 hotspots in the state.

Even though the lockdown has been extended till June 9 starting Monday, there have been some relaxations in the norms with various segments of shops allowed to open every other day and on Monday, further relaxations came when people were allowed to go out for morning walks between 5 to 7 a.m. and evening walks between 7 to 9 p.m. every day, but on condition, that there should be no overcrowding and the social distancing norms are maintained.

--IANS

sg/vd