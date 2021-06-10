Covid TPR in Kerala comes down, but deaths stay high

But while the test positivity rate (TPR) came down from 13.45 per cent from 14.09 per cent on Wednesday, the number of deaths rose to 194, against 156 on Wednesday, taking the toll to 10,631.

Thiruvananthapuram, June 10 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Thursday that another 14,424 people tested Covid positive out of the 1,07,250 samples sent for testing in the past 24 hours.

A statement issued here by Vijayan said there were 1,35,298 active cases on Thursday, while 17,994 people turned negative, taking the total number of cured people in the state to 25,42,242.

Across the state, 5,80,417 people were under observation at various places, including 31,966 people at hospitals. There were 891 hotspots in the state.

The state is presently under lockdown and while on Friday, there will be some relaxations and more shops will be allowed to open, but on Saturday and Sunday, there would be strict curbs.

The present lockdown is till Wednesday but with the situation continuing to remain sticky, it is likely to be extended for a few more days.

