Covid TPR in Kerala jumps to 13.49% as 22,040 turn positive

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 5 (IANS) There seems to be no respite from Covid in Kerala as the daily test positivity rate (TPR) jumped to 13.49 per cent on Thursday, against 11.37 per cent a day earlier.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a statement, said that 22,040 people turned positive after 1,63,376 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.