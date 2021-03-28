Covid vaccination centres expanded in Punjab

He said nearly seven lakh people the state have been vaccinated so far.

Chandigarh, March 28 (IANS) To speed up the vaccination drive, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday said the Covid-19 vaccine would be administered at all health and wellness centres and sub-centres, as well as homeopathy and ayurvedic dispensaries.

All civil surgeons have been instructed to implement the guidelines as soon as possible so that the vaccination process can be expedited in such centres and maximum eligible persons be covered under drive, he added.

Sidhu said the Central government has launched two Covid-19 vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- in the country and both are safe.

Till March 27 in Punjab, a total of 296,593 healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated with the first dose and 98,496 with the second dose.

The minister also said that 392,415 persons, above 60 years age and 45 years above with co-morbidities, were also administered the vaccine.

