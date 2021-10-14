Covid vaccination drive at govt-run centres to remain suspended in Mumbai today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): The COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended at government-run centres in Mumbai on Friday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.



However, the BMC did not give the reason behind the decision. The vaccination drive will resume on Saturday.

According to the CoWIN dashboard, as many 1,38,75,444 Covid vaccination doses have been administered in Mumbai so far including 88,59,138 people who have received their first dose while 50,16,306 beneficiaries who are jabbed with both doses. (ANI)

