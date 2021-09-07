Covid vaccination drive should become a people's movement: Vice President

Launching a free vaccination programme organised by the Swarna Bharat Trust in Hyderabad in collaboration with Bharat Biotech International Ltd and Mediciti Hospitals, he said there was no alternative to vaccination.

Hyderabad, Sep 7 (IANS) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday appealed to every eligible person to take Covid-19 vaccine without any fear or hesitation and called for making vaccination a people's movement.

Calling for countering the misinformation on vaccines, he urged the people's representatives, and film and sports celebrities to take the lead in dispelling myths and fears on Covid-19 vaccination.

Highlighting the important role of media in creating awareness and in encouraging Covid appropriate behavior, the Vice President said that every citizen, who is eligible for vaccination, should deem it as his/her duty to take the required doses of vaccine.

Mentioning that more than 71 crore doses were administered in the country till September 6, he expressed happiness that more than 50 per cent of the eligible people were vaccinated with at least a single dose.

Terming it as a collective and remarkable effort of the Centre and states in the spirit of Team India, the Vice President stressed that the mission of vaccination should not lose momentum until every citizen is vaccinated.

He observed that at a time when even developed countries struggled to cope with the pandemic, India has not only successfully manufactured vaccines indigenously, but is also conducting the world's largest free vaccination programme. "Further, in the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', India has exported vaccines around the world," he added.

The Vice President also stressed the importance of Covid appropriate behavior even after vaccination to effectively fight the pandemic. He emphasised that people should take personal responsibility in adherence to personal hygiene, in wearing masks, and in maintaining a safe distance.

He suggested to the people to adopt healthy lifestyle choices, such as practicing yoga, maintaining physical fitness, and eating healthy food in order to ward off health problems.

Naidu complimented the organisers of the free vaccination programme - Swarna Bharat Trust, Bharat Biotech, Muppavarapu Foundation, Mediciti Hospitals (Hyderabad), Simhapuri Vaidya Seva Samiti (Nellore), Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Hospitals (Vijayawada) for their initiative and efforts.

The free vaccination programme was simultaneously launched in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Nellore.

Venkaiah Naidu's wife Usha Naidu, Bharat Biotech Ltd Joint Managing Director, Suchitra Ella, former Indian Hockey team captain, N. Mukesh Kumar, and Swarna Bharat Trust Chairman, Dr Kamineni Srinivas were among those who participated in the event at Hyderabad.

