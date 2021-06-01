COVID vaccination in Andhra crosses 1 crore mark

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): As many as 1,00,74,471 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, said State Medical Health and Family Welfare Commissioner on Tuesday.



"The Central government has supplied 98,85,650 doses of vaccines to date. 66,82,570 of them are Covishield doses and 15,17,450 are Covaxin doses. The state government has procured 13,41,700 Covishield doses and 3,43,930 Covaxin doses," he added.

82,95,973 persons are inoculated Covishield vaccine, while 17,78,218 received Covaxin. Out of the total, 75,45,304 people had received their first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 25,29,167 were administered with their second dose.

"As the healthcare workers meticulously administered vaccine without any wastage, almost 2 lakh more people are given vaccine with 98,85, 650 doses only. With this, the total number of people vaccinated in the state has reached 1,00,74,471 till date", Bhaskar explained.

The state has also recorded 11,303 new COVID cases and 104 deaths in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

