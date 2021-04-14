COVID vaccination of people aged 45 underway in Andhra Pradesh under 'Tika Utsav'

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): As part of the four-day long 'Tika Utsav', COVID-19 vaccine was on Wednesday administered to people above 45 years of age in Andhra Pradesh. While many received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, there were many who received their second dose.



In a statement, the sub-collector of Krishna district J Madhavilata said: "Arrangements are made for administering vaccine for 72,136 doses across the district. The vaccination process is going on in urban and rural Primary Health Cares (PHCs) and village or ward secretariats. "

In Vijayawada municipal corporation limits, 10,124 doses are being administered in 29 urban PHCs and family welfare centers.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a shortage of vaccines. The state government had written to the Centre, demanding a supply of one crore vaccines for April. However, the state government received 4.4 lakh doses of vaccine on April 12 and two lakh doses of vaccine on April 13.

Those vaccines are being distributed to various districts so that they can be administered all over the state.

The four-day-long vaccination program started on Sunday with an aim to inoculate the maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus.

According to the health ministry, cumulatively 11,11,79,578 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,53,488 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Wednesday. Over 40 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

