COVID vaccination registration for above 18 starts from April 28

New Delhi: As India will be starting its third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on May 1 for all above age of 18 years, the registration can be done from April 28.



According to the Union Health Ministry, the registration can be done at cowin.gov.in.

The Ministry tweeted a poster saying, "I am 18+... ready for vaccination. Registration opens from April 28..Vaccination starts from May 1."

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Indian government on April 19 announced a "liberalised and accelerated" Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.

Everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, said the government.

As per health ministry data issued on Saturday, 13,83,79,832 vaccine doses have been administered since the vaccination drive was started on January 16.