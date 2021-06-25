Covid vaccination: Telangana crosses one crore doses mark

As per the data available on Covin dashboard, the total vaccination doses reached 1,00,75,949.

State health authorities achieved the milestone by vaccinating over two lakh people for a second consecutive day.

Hyderabad, June 25 (IANS) Telangana reached a milestone in Covid-19 vaccination on Friday as the number of doses given so far crossed one crore mark.

The state vaccinated 2,16,527 people by 6.30 p.m. on Friday. They included 86,27,127 who received the first dose and 14,48,822 who got the second dose.

The vaccination was conducted at 1,534 centres - 1,367 government and 167 private.

A meeting to celebrate the milestone was held Friday evening at the office of Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Secretary Health S.A.M. Rizvi were present.

Srinivasa Rao promised to administer remaining all beneficiaries across the state.

More than 52 lakh men and over 48 lakh women were covered under the vaccination drive so far.

Among age groups, the maximum doses (over 40 lakh) were given to those aged 18-44 years. Nearly 37 lakh doses were given to the 45-60 group. More than 23.70 lakh doses were administered to beneficiaries above 60 years.

More than 81.52 lakh doses of Covishield were given across the state. The remaining 18.85 lakh were Covaxin.

Nearly 50 per cent of the total doses were given in Hyderabad and two adjoining districts. Over 22.32 lakh doses have been administered in Hyderabad. The second highest (12.81 lakh) number was in Rangareddy district. More than 11.88 lakh doses were given in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

The state officials hope to receive 21 lakh doses from the Centre in July. A total of 2.2 crore people in the state have to be vaccinated.

