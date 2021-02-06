Covid vaccine administered to Rachakonda Police Commissioner

Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], February 6 (ANI): Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat was administered COVID-19 vaccine at the Malkajgiri primary health care centre here on Saturday.



He took the vaccine shot after inaugurating the COVID-19 vaccination drive at Neredmet in Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that those who received the vaccine should be under observation for 30 minutes and encouraged other police officers to come forward to get vaccinated.



The state health department has made arrangements to administer the vaccine to frontline workers at various health care centres, he said.

The COVID-19 vaccination was rolled out in the country from January 16, 2021, in a phased manner starting with prioritised groups of Health Care Workers (HCWs) and frontline workers.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine will begin from February 13, according to the Central government.

Meanwhile, 161 new COVID-19 cases, 147 discharges and one death were reported in Telangana on Friday. (ANI)

