Covid vax allocated as per vulnerable population: Sitharaman

Bengaluru, July 1 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday clarified that Covid vaccines are allocated as per the density of the vulnerable population and reiterated that the central government is committed to vaccinate each and every citizen of the country.

Sitharaman who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, visited the 100-bed hospital established by aerospace major Boeing India, with Doctors for You (DFY) and SELCO Foundation here.