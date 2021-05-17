Covid vax drive organised for scribes in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 17 (IANS) A Covid vaccination campaign for media persons was organised at the John Hall premises in the Civil Lines area here on Monday.

As many as 70 mediapersons were administered the Covishield doses during the drive.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced a few days ago that the media persons also fall under the category of frontline workers, so they should be given the jabs on a priority basis.