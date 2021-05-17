Covid vax drive organised for scribes in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 17 (IANS) A Covid vaccination campaign for media persons was organised at the John Hall premises in the Civil Lines area here on Monday.
As many as 70 mediapersons were administered the Covishield doses during the drive.
Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced a few days ago that the media persons also fall under the category of frontline workers, so they should be given the jabs on a priority basis.
"Media personnel have been vaccinated on a priority basis as per the announcement of the Chief Minister. He hoped that during this crisis, after getting vaccinated, media personnel will be safe and keep people aware in this way," Garg said.
Joint Director of Information Public Relations and Language Department (NCR) and District Information and Public Relations Officer R.S. Sangwan thanked Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg and Civil Surgeon Virender Yadav for organising the camp for journalists.
He also thanked all the members of the team of Health Department for carrying out the vaccination.
--IANS
str/sdr/bg