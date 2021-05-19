Covid vax to be deferred by 3 months after recovery: new guidelines

Accepting the recommendation of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), the Union Health Ministry said, "The NEGVAC has shared fresh recommendations regarding Covid vaccination with the Ministry. These recommendations have been based on the evolving situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and emerging global scientific evidence and experience. The ministry has accepted these recommendations and has communicated to the states and UTs."

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that Covid vaccination should be deferred by three months after recovery from the illness and if infected after the first dose, the second dose should be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from illness.

The new guidelines say that in individuals having lab tests proven Covid-19 illness, the vaccination must be deferred by three months after recovery.

Vaccination of Covid patients who have been given anti-SARS-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma by three months from the date of discharge from the hospital, individuals who have received at least the first dose and got Covid-19 infection before completion of the dosing schedule, the second dose should be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from Covid-19 illness.

Persons with any other serious general illness requiring hospitalisation or ICU care should also wait for four to eight weeks before getting the vaccine. An individual can donate blood after 14 days of either receipt of Covid vaccine or testing RT-PCR negative, if suffering from Covid-19 disease.

Covid vaccination is recommended for all lactating women and there is no requirement for screening of the vaccine recipients by rapid antigen test (RAT) prior to Covid vaccination.

"Regarding Covid vaccination of pregnant women, the matter is under discussion and further deliberation by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI)," the Ministry said.

The Union Health Ministry has written to states and UTs to direct the concerned officials to take note of these recommendations and undertake necessary action for their effective implementation.

"States have been advised to ensure effective dissemination of the information to service providers as well as the general public, through use of all channels of information and communication in the local languages. States have also been advised to undertake training of the vaccination staff at all levels," the ministry said.

