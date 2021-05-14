Covid victim dies 24 hours after rape in Bhopal hospital

Sources said that even after a month, the family members of the victim were not informed about the incident that has brought the police under the lens.

However, soon after the incident the accused was arrested.

Bhopal, May 14 (IANS) A 43-year-old Covid victim was raped by a ward boy at Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre last month, following which she died the next day.

The woman was admitted to the facility after she had tested Covid positive. She was raped by the ward boy on April 6 following which her health deteriorated and she died the next day.

Sources said that accused Santosh entered into the woman's ward at 4 am on April 6 and asked her to undergo a medical check up.

He first molested the Covid victim, took her to the bathroom in the name of the check up and raped her. After that her health worsened and she was then put on a ventilator but she died the next day.

The matter came light when the organisations fighting for the rights of Bhopal gas tragedy victims, flagged the "pathetic condition of Covid wards" in the hospital.

They had written to Justice (Retd) V.K. Agarwal, Chairman of a committee for medical rehabilitation of Bhopal gas tragedy victims, about the incident.

The Bhopal Group for Information and Action, an NGO working with the survivors of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, had also written to the officials on Wednesday about this shameful incident, and sought an investigation.

They further said that this matter should also be brought to the notice of the High Court.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath tweeted, "Rape and molestation of the Covid victim who was hospitalised in Bhopal, is extremely shameful! It is very disgraceful that the victim had died and instead of taking action, the hospital management and the police kept the whole matter discreet."

The Bhopal police are in touch with the victims' kin and the case will now be presented in the court for justice.

"No attempt has been made by the Bhopal police to suppress and hide the case, " a senior police official added.

--IANS

snp/rjs/sdr/ash