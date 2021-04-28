Covid warriors: Few Good Men stand up to challenge (IANS Feature)

IANS caught up with these individuals in the worst hit cities of Delhi and Mumbai to know the ground reality of the Covid resurgence.

Notably, these individuals pooled their human resources to provide free medicines, arranging ICU beds, oxygen cylinders and even transporting patients to hospitals.

One such individual, east Delhi-based businessman Varun Tyagi, 39, not only helped Covid patients secure medicines but on many occasions gave away medicines free of cost to needy individuals.

Accordingly, IANS verified some of the past incidents of Tyagi's generosity and tracked him in east Delhi.

"From my business network, I am fully aware of the availability of medicine in the market. I'm volunteering purely out of concern for human life," he told IANS.

"People call me to help them secure medicines like Remdesivir, Fabiflu, oxygen, and diabetic and hypertension medicine which are short in supply. I do not accept any payment for any medicine which my associates or I provide. God has been kind enough on me and I feel this is the right way to serve him."

A similar story of generosity and social service has emerged gtom communication specialist Amit Khanna, 45, who helps people create medical care at home.

People reach out to him by word of mouth.

"As a volunteer, I have seen severe cases and its purely personal experience in managing Covid at home since hospitals have run out of bed. I usually help people create medical care at home settings with essential medicines and other important things like oxygen, inhalers under the guidance of family doctors or the doctors patients are consulting, I totally discourage self medication," Khanna said.

"I haven't spent anything but have diverted Covid essentials from people who got cured to more needy people in my network - this has been a key success in my approach towards helping people."

Besides, Rahul Sanghavi, 43, a Trustee in Veer Foundation has took it upon himself and his organisation to provide free of cost oxygen cylinders across Mumbai.

"Currently, we have 55 centers across Mumbai city through which we are providing free medical oxygen cylinders,"

Sanghavi said.

"At the start of the pandemic we had initiated centres for supply of free sanitisation equipment to the societies and sanitised more than 55,000 societies, hospitals, public transport, ambulance."

Apart from individuals, India Inc is also playing a pivotal role in helping augment medical supplies.

Especially, the Tata Group, Linde, ITC, SpiceJet, IndianOil, BPCL and many others are playing their part in helping the country emerge out of this devastating Covid resurgence.

In fact, Indian Railways, defence forces as well as NGOs are aiding the fight to save lifes.

