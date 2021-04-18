Covid was not defeated in 2020, it had waned on its own: Chidambaram

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday night that together India had defeated Covid last year and the country can do it again with the same principles but faster speed and coordination, former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said that contrary to the PM's claim, Covid was never defeated but it had waned on its own in which the Centre didn't have any role to play.

After the Prime Minister made the remarks while chairing a meeting to review the country's Covid preparedness, Chidambaram tweeted: Media is reporting that PM said 'we defeated Covid last year, we can do it again'.

"WRONG. Covid was not defeated in 2020. Covid exacted a heavy toll and waned on its own, no thanks to the central government, because the central government did little or nothing."

In another tweet, the senior Congress leader said, "The spread of Covid can only be contained with massive vaccination. Tragically, vaccines are in short supply and states have run out — or are running out — of vaccines."

He also said that the Central government has failed to ensure adequate production and supply of vaccines and it is solely responsible for the "catastrophe" faced by the nation.

--IANS

miz/arm