Covishield not a problem, discussing certification with app builders: British envoy

He said the UK government wants to make the process of travelling as easy as possible.

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Amid the vaccine row with the UK, the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, said on Wednesday that the Covishield vaccine is not a problem and the UK is open for travel from the country.

"We're clear that Covishield is not a problem. The UK is open to travel and we're already seeing a lot of people going from India to the UK, be it tourists, business people or students.

"Over 62,500 student visas have been issued in the year ending June 2021, which is an increase of almost 30 per cent as compared to the previous cycle. We want to make the process of travelling as easy as possible," the British High Commissioner said.

Even though the SII developed Covishield vaccine has been approved in the revised travel guidelines by the UK, Indian travellers who have received two doses of Covishield are still required to undergo 10-day quarantine on reaching the UK.

Ellis said that they are having detailed discussions with both the app builders -- CoWIN and NHS.

Ellis said that the both the governments are taking action and holding discussions so that the two countries mutually recognise the vaccine certificates issued by each other.

"We have been having detailed technical discussions regarding certification with the builders of CoWIN and NHS about both the apps. They're happening at a rapid pace to ensure that both countries mutually recognise the vaccine certificates issued by each other," the British High Commissioner said.

After much criticism, the UK government on Wednesday approved Covishield in its updated international travel advisory. The UK revised its travel rules after India had warned of "reciprocal measures" if Britain did not address its concerns.

--IANS

avr/arm