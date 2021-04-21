Covishield prices: Rs 400 for government hospitals, Rs 600 for private

New Delhi: Serum Institute of India’s Covishield will be available to state governments at Rs 400 a dose and private hospitals at Rs 600 a dose, the Pune headquartered company said Wednesday.

The announcement comes two days after the central government decided to open up vaccinations against Covid-19 to those above the age of 18 years.



In a statement, the Serum Institute said, “For the next two months, we will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production. Going ahead, 50% of our capacities will be served to the Government of India's vaccination program, and the remaining 50% of the capacity will be for the State governments and private hospitals.”

It said that the Union government’s directives will help scale up vaccine production, and “allow state governments, private hospitals, and vaccination centers to procure vaccines directly.”

States are allowed to decide how they would ration out the doses they procure from vaccine makers directly.

The remaining 50 percent will be provided to the central government, which will be supplied to states as per a formula that the government has been using to distribute these resources across the country. This formula has not been disclosed by the government.

The other vaccine currently available in India’s immunisation programme is Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The price of this vaccine has not been made public as yet.

