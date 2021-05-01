  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Covishield production in full swing, says SII's Adar Poonawalla

Covishield production in full swing, says SII's Adar Poonawalla

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, May 2nd, 2021, 05:25:08hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday night said that the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is in full swing in Pune.

The SII CEO also held a meeting with his partners and stakeholders in the UK.
"Had an excellent meeting with all our partners & stakeholders in the UK. Meanwhile, pleased to state that COVISHIELD's production is in full swing in Pune. I look forward to reviewing operations upon my return in a few days," tweeted Poonawalla.
In a major move, SII had reduced the price of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose for states on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday also provided Poonawalla with Y category security across the country by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Earlier this month, Adar Poonawalla had asked the government for financial assistance to ramp up vaccine production. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features