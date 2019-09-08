Cow urine to be used in medicines and treatment of cancer: Health Minister Ashwini Choubey

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said here on Saturday that AYUSH Ministry is seriously working on using cow urine for preparation of medicines and for treatment of cancer.

"Cow urine is used in the preparation of several types of medicines. It is used even for the treatment of incurable disease like cancer. The urine of the indigenous variety of cow is often used. The Ministry of AYUSH is seriously working on it," said Ashwini Kumar Choubey."The government is working on the protection and conservation of cows," he said."Non-communicable diseases like diabetes and cancer are a challenge all over the world. We cannot claim to eliminate the diseases completely but we can control it and for it, the government of India has set a deadline 2030 under sustainable development goal," said Choubey.He also said that the Health Ministry is studying a proposal to include cancer treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Prime Minister Jana Arogya Yojana (JAY),The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) does development, education and research in the field of alternative medicine. (ANI)