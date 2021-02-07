Cowardice runs deep in the union govt, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Targeting the union government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that cowardice runs deep in the government of India.
Cowardice runs very deep in GOI. pic.twitter.com/d1Y17FpPcK— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 7, 2021
"Cowardice runs very deep in the government of India," he tweeted giving a table showing how many times Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had used these words in her union budget speech this year.
The finance minister presented the union budget for the financial year 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on February 1. (ANI)