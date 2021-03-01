CoWIN opens for self-registration

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) The phase 3 of Covid vaccination started on Monday and the Co-WIN portal also started the self registration for the 27 crore elligible for the shots, who are above 60 and those above 45 years with comorbidities.

The massive inoculation drive against the Covid-19 disease in this phase was lead from the front on the day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the jab at AIIMS here earlier.

Eligible beneficiaries can register at the Co-WIN 2.0 portal through their mobile number following a step by step process. After registration, the application will show the government and private hospitals serving as Covid Vaccination Centres (CVC) with the date and time of the available schedules.

The beneficiary would be able to choose the CVC of his/her choice and book an appointment for vaccination.

The Co-WIN portal will provide the facility for booking an appointment based on the vaccination centers declared by the states/UTs, with their location, the dates on which appointment slots are provided and the capacity declared as Open Slots and the vacancies available at the time of booking.

The government has listed seven photo identity documents which can be used for online registration: Aadhaar Card/Letter, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), Passport,Driving License, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card and Pension Document with photograph. Meanwhile,Athe vaccination is being provided at 10,000 government medical facilities and over 20,000 private hospitals.

Besides, all beneficiaries, regardless of the mode of access, i.e through online registration or mobilization through on-site registration are advised to carry any of the aforementioned documents for verification at the time of vaccination

