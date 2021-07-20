CPEC to expand chilli farming over 5000 acres in Pakistan

CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday in a tweet said, the Chilli farming could spread over an area of 5000 acres in various regions of the country, reported Pakistan Today.According to the article of China Economic Net, Pakistan has ideal conditions for the cultivation of chilli/pepper (Capsicum Annum L.).Pakistan is amongst the top ten chilli producing nations which enjoy a combination of warm, humid yet dry weather and a well-drained sandy loam with rich organic content.In Pakistan, Sindh province is the major producer of chilli followed by Punjab and Balochistan.The major constraints in production faced by chilli farmers here are lack of modern irrigation system, imbalance use of fertilizer and pesticide, and lack of training."In Pakistan old methods of 1970s, 1960s or 1980s are adopted by farmers. Now Pakistan has to adopt modern technology to increase its production," recommended Zahid Gishkori, a Special Investigative Correspondent in Pakistan.What is worse, growers are troubled by some marketing issues, including unreasonable commission agent charges, improper weighing, price fluctuations and lack of proper storage facilities. Pepper growers are unable to make a proper profit from chilli due to marketing channel barriers, reported Pakistan Today.Taking hold of the situation, CPEC launched a pilot project of chilli farming in 100 acres that was successful. Chen Changwei, Chairman of Sichuan Litong Food Group, China, noted that their pilot Chilli farm project successfully completed 100 acres of plantation in the first half of 2021 in Lahore.CPEC is conducting contract farming with Pakistani farmers, that is, Pakistani farmers undertake to supply agreed quantities of chilli, based on the quality standards and delivery requirements of CMEC (Chinese partners).In return, CMEC agrees to buy the chilli, at a price that is nailed down in advance, moreover China did not import any chilli or chilli products from Pakistan in 2020. And for the last five years, China has only imported limited processed chilli products from Pakistan worth USD 4,099 in 2018-2019, reported Pakistan Today.Also, the exported chilli from Pakistan to China is benefitting the Chinese the most as compared to Pakistani farmer.When you search for Pakistani chilli on JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce giant, you could find the same Red Chilli Powder exported from Pakistan costs you RMB 33.6 (Rs. 820) to buy one in China, which is twice the original price in Pakistan, reported Pakistan Today. (ANI)