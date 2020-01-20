CPI (M) calls on people to not answer questions concerning NPR

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): The three-day CPI (M) central committee meeting concluded here on Sunday, with the party calling upon the people not to answer any questions concerning the National Population Register (NPR).

A press statement issued by CPI (M) regarding decisions taken in the meeting that was later explained by CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a press briefing, said, "The CPI(M) Central Committee called upon the people not to answer any questions concerning the NPR when the enumerators come to their houses. These enumerators will have two sets of questions- one for the Census and one for the NPR. While the questions related to the Census may be answered, the questions related to the NPR must not be. CENSUS YES-NPR NO."



The party also devised a new slogan with regard to NPR -- "Jawaab Nahi Denge (We shall not answer)".

Further, it said, "The Central Committee decided that all units of the party all across the country will conduct a house to house campaign explaining the linkage between the NPR and the NRC and calling upon the people not to answer the NPR questions."

Regarding the ongoing protest and police action, the CPI(M) central committee observed, "Most brutal repression was unleashed in Uttar Pradesh with police firing on peaceful protesters, ransacking homes, blaming the protesters for the violence done by them and on that basis filing false cases on innocent people and imposing fines, reminiscent of the British repressive rule in India."

"The Central Committee condemns the call given by the BJP Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for revenge against protesters which is the inspiration for the ongoing police repression in the state. CAA-NPR-NRC Package," it said.

After a resolution was passed in the Kerala Assembly seeking withdrawal of the CAA, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led government has approached the apex court against the Act that grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

