CPI (M) slams Ramdev for accusing Sonia, Rahul of conspiring against PM Modi, Shah

"I don't know who is he and why he is making such an allegation. How come he knows that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi do not want to see Narendra Modi and Amit Shah alive? If he has any evidence then he should produce it. Instead of that, he is making such allegations in public." Raja told ANI.He also demanded Ramdev to register a complaint with police, if he has any credible information in this regard."If he has any credible information then he should go to the police station and file a complaint. He should take up the issue with the government authorities and say that this is the input I have got that there is a threat of life to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister and the threat comes from both the Congress leaders," he added.Raja's remark comes after Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has alleged that Sonia Gandhi and her family did not want to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah alive."What Sonia Gandhi said about them (Modi-Shah) is in public knowledge. This much is clear that the (Gandhi) family did not want to see these two (Modi-Shah) alive. Had Modi and Shah kept on working with a vengeance today then Sonia and Rahul would have been somewhere else," Ramdev said, with reference to the happenings during the time when Modi was still the chief minister of Gujarat, at an event in Noida on Tuesday.Ramdev further attacked Congress by claiming that former finance minister P Chidambaram had conspired to put Amit Shah in jail and their planning was to send Modi to gallows. (ANI)