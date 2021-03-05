CPI gets 6 seats in DMK alliance for Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 6 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) has been allotted six seats in the alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the 2021 assembly election in Tamil Nadu which is scheduled to be held on April 6.



DMK chief M K Stalin on Friday signed the seat-sharing agreement with the CPI state President R Mutharasan in the presence of senior members of both the parties at DMK headquarters in Chennai.

On March 1, the DMK announced a seat-sharing alliance with IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) allotting them three seats for the upcoming polls.

"Indian Union Muslim League has got three seats in DMK-led alliance for 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections," KM Kader Mohideen, National President, IUML said after finalising the deal with the DMK.

The DMK has also allotted six seats to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and two seats to the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. The term of the 15th legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2.

However, with just a month left in the elections, cracks are appearing in the Congress- DMK alliance in the state.

Sources inside Congress told ANI, Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri broke down in front of party members after feeling humiliated by DMK during the seat-sharing discussion.

"KS Alagiri was addressing the executive committee members of Congress when he broke down in tears and said DMK have shamed Congress in seat sharing. He said he had not felt such shame in his lifetime," the source said. (ANI)

