CPI gives suspension business notice in RS over selling of entire stake in 5 PSUs

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Thursday gave a Suspension Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the "selling of entire stake in five Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited".

This comes a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the disinvestment exercise of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Container Corporation of India Ltd's (Concor), Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), THDC India Ltd (THDC) and North Eastern Electric Power Corp. Ltd (NEEPCO).



"Cabinet has approved strategic disinvestment of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, of Government of India shareholding of 53.29 per cent along with transfer of certain management control. This is excluding BPCL's equity shareholding of 61 per cent stake in Numaligarh Refinery," she had said.

The Opposition has been criticising the government over seeling of PSUs. (ANI)

