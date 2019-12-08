CPI leader Narayana apologises for backing 'encounter'

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (IANS) Communist Party of India (CPI) leader K. Narayana on Sunday apologised to his party for supporting the alleged 'encounter' killing of the four accused in a veterinarian's gang-rape and murder case.

The CPI leader tendered the public apology for going against the party's stand on 'encounter' killings by police.

After the police gunned down four accused in the sensational case near Shadnagar town on December 6, Narayana had welcomed and supported it saying such punishment is essential to ensure that such ghastly crimes do not recur.

The senior leader had to face wrath within his own party for supporting the 'encounter'. They alleged that Narayana went against the party's well-known stand against killings in 'encounters' by police. ms/kr