CPI(M) new party building Surjeet Bhawan inaugurated today

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury inaugurated the party's new building at Indrajeet Gupta Marg today. The building has been named after late party leader Harkishan Singh Surjeet.

On the inauguration of Surjeet Bhawan, CPM Polit Bureau member and former party general secretary Prakash Karat said that the new party office, named as 'Central Party School' will be used for training for party Cadres.

"We have made this building through public fund of 10 lakh party cadres. We had collected bucket money in Kerala 9 crore in only two days," Prakash Karat stated.During the inauguration, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury stated that "regular schooling of cadres is necessary to deepen with connection with the people"."Two hundred students can stay here and study at a time. It also has an auditorium of 450 seats," he added.Speaking on veteran CPM leader Harkishan Singh Surjeet, Yechury stated that he was one of tallest leader of the party.At the occasion, Yechury attacked Modi government and accused the Centre of misusing their power and attacking the social value of the country."A corporate-communal alliance has been forged since Modi government came in power and the current situation in the country is one in which an atmosphere of hate and violence has been created everywhere," he said.Speaking on the issue of National Register of Citizens, the Member of Parliament accused the government of leaving out 20 lakh Indian citizens in the name of National Register of Citizens. (ANI)