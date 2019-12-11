CPI(M) not to support CAB in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) claims that they are not supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. CPI(M) member T.K. Rangarajan pointed out that their party will never support this kind of Bill.

He said that the text of the Bill undermines the objective. "It leaves Muslims," said Rangarajan, adding that the basic structure of the Constitution is being changed on the religious lines.

"Justification to bring the Bill is faulty," he said. The member highlights that the Bill states that Hindus are persecuted in Pakistan. "Are Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Pakistan are not persecuted? Are Rohingyas not being killed in Myanmar? They are killed and persecuted over there," he said. He also pointed out that Sri Lankan government is persecuting Tamil Hindus.

"Our government frequently takes up the issue. Is it not the truth? In Tamil Nadu, there are 2000 camps for 35 years," he said. Rangarajan points that the Bill does not give citizenship to everybody. "In Pakistan, a total of 3.6 million Hindus are there. Bangladesh is third largest country for Hindus. It has 70 million Hindus according to the 2015 census," he said. He questions the government on the fallout in Pakistan and Bangladesh if this Bill is passed. "Who will be responsible?" he said adding, "Please... don't spoil the country." Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, in the Upper House on Wednesday saying that the Bill is a ray of hope for crores of minorities living in a very critical situation in three neighbouring countries who all came to India. The Bill is already passed from the Lok Sabha. Sk/skp/