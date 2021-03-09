CPI-M, BJP in Kerala hand in glove to oust us: Cong

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Kerala state Congress chief Mullapally Ramachandran said, "For this, they will resort to all sorts of overt and covert ways to reach their end objective of weakening the Congress party. You all should remember that not long ago, even before the Kannur airport was officially opened, Vijayan allowed the aircraft of Shah, who was then the BJP president to land. None should forget, the first electoral victory of Vijayan from Kannur was with the help of the then Jana Sangh," said Ramachandran.

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, March 9 (IANS) The Congress in Kerala on Tuesday slammed the BJP and the ruling CPI-M, and said they were having an unholy alliance in which the main actors were none other than Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Shah was in the state capital on Sunday to attend a public rally of the Kerala state BJP and had asked a few questions for Vijayan to answer with regards to the gold smuggling and the reverse dollar hawala cases, that various central agencies are probing.

On Monday, instead of answering the questions, Vijayan posed his round of questions to Shah.

Leader of opposition in the Kerala state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said, "Just look into the speed at which these two cases were being probed and when it reached a crucial juncture, things came to a grinding halt. This in itself proves that these two parties are hand in glove, as all know, if the probe goes in the proper way, it could become a problem for both," said Chennithala.

Two time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said in the past two days what Kerala saw was questions being asked by Shah and Vijayan.

"Both these leaders were seen asking questions to each other. What Kerala wants is answers to these questions that were asked. Very soon all will come to know the real intent of these two parties," said Chandy.

Kerala goes to elect 140 Legislators on April 6, and hitherto it was a direct electoral fight between the Congress-led UDF and the CPI-M led LDF .

But of late, the BJP-led NDA also has appeared in the political scenario of Kerala. In the 2016 Assembly polls, it managed to open its account by winning one seat and finished second in seven constituencies.

At the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, all what it managed was 15.64 per cent of the total votes polled, up from the 14.96 per cent which they managed in the 2016 Assembly polls.

--IANS

sg/dpb