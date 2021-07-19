CPI-M demands govt to conduct 'presentation on COVID-19 and vaccination' in presence of MPs, floor leaders

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP and floor leader Elaram Kareem on Monday wrote a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, demanding the government to conduct a "presentation on COVID and vaccination" in the presence of all floor leaders of political parties and MPs.



The letter comes two days after Parliamentary Affairs Minister invited floor leaders of political parties in both the Houses of Parliament to attend the 'presentation on COVID and vaccination' by Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare.

In the letter to Joshi, Kareem said, "It is said that the function will be held at Parliament House Annexe in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 20 July, 2021. I would like to inform you that since the Parliament is in session, it will be appropriate to have a discussion on this subject on the floor of the House."

"If the government wanted to conduct a 'presentation on COVID and vaccination', the same may be conducted in the presence of all the MPs instead of inviting only floor leaders of political parties. I hope the government will revisit its decision and do the needful for taking up this subject for discussion in both the Houses of Parliament," he added.

He stated that CPI-M is of the view that members representing different political parties in Parliament should get an opportunity to participate in the discussion and express their views on this issue and get necessary clarification from the government.

Further clarifying the reason for the party's suggestion, Kareem in his letter said, that through this it can be ensured that the whole nation is aware of the present COVID situation, status of vaccination and the steps being taken by the government in this regard.

This comes as the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Monday. The session is scheduled to conclude on August 13. (ANI)

