  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. TopNews
  4. CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury's son passes away due to COVID

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury's son passes away due to COVID

Source :ANI
Author :Sify
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 22nd, 2021, 10:15:01hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury. (File photo)

New Delhi: The older son of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury - Ashish Yechury passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19. 

Taking to Twitter, the CPI-M leader expressed his grief and thanked frontline workers who treated and supported them. 
"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury tweeted. 
This comes amid the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that is being witnessed across the country. 
Nearly 3 lakh new cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Wednesday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year.
 

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features