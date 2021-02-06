CPI-M trying to divide Kerala on communal lines: Cong

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has attacked the ruling CPI-M for trying to divide Kerala on communal lines and said that the attack against the Indian Union Muslim League, a major constituent of the UDF, was a move in that direction.

The senior Congress leader was addressing the media during his "Aiswarya Kerala Yatra" when he slammed the Left party.

Chennithala said that there is a clear agenda behind the CPI-M state secretary A. Vijayaraghavan comparing the IUML to an Islamic fundamentalist outfit.

Vijayaraghavan had in a press conference on February 4, stated that Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy were meeting IUML state president Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal and other leaders of that party to aid "compromising" with Islamic fundamentalism.

The remarks by the CPI-M leader was subject to scathing attack across public domains as IUML has been the secular Muslim face of the state and had worked over time to prevent a major communal carnage in the state after the Babri Masjid demolition.

Chennithala said that the CPI-M is trying to divide the state on communal lines and this is to get the Hindu vote bank which they had successfully played in the 1987 Assembly elections as well.

The senior Congress leader also said that the CPI-M agenda will not be successful in the state as both the Hindu and Muslim community were aware of the CPI-M's game.

The opposition leader also said that the CPI-M was instrumental in breaking the sanctity of the hill shrine Sabarimala by allowing women of the "banned age-group" to climb the hill shrine which was against the customs and traditions of the temple.

The opposition leader tried to remind that the CPI-M was neither for the Hindu community and had insulted the Hindus by allowing women at Sabarimala.

The opposition leader also listed details of CPI-M leader's and their relatives getting government postings after the LDF government had assumed office in the state.

Chennithala while speaking to IANS over telephone said: "The CPI-M leaders have posted their relatives in large numbers in government departments side stepping the Public service commission. The cases of former MP, M.B. Rajesh's wife getting the first rank as Assistant Professor in Malayalam at Sree Shankara University is a clear example of blatant violation.

"Even three subject experts who had participated in her interview had alleged that she was far beneath in the rank list. This is a clear indicator as to how power is being misused in the state."

The opposition leader also said that the youngsters of the state were being cheated by the LDF government conducting backdoor postings of relatives of party leaders.

