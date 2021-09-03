CPI-ML seeks compensation for frontline Covid victims in Jharkhand

Raising the issue on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the state Assembly, CPI-ML legislator Binod Singh said that granting compensation will be the 'real tribute' to these people.

Ranchi, Sep 4 (IANS) The issue of providing compensation to the kin of frontline workers who died due to Covid-19 was raised in the Jharkhand Assembly on Friday.

"In April, May and June, many frontline workers succumbed to Covid-19. These included doctors, policemen, journalists and health workers. But neither the state, nor the Centre are concerned about their compensation," he said.

Earlier, the Assembly paid homage to those who died between the Budget Session and the Monsoon Session of the Assembly. But the condolence speech was not delivered by the main opposition party -- BJP.

When the Speaker called the name of BJP's chief whip Biranchi Narayan, the opposition refused to read the speech citing that the leader of the party, Babulal Marandi, is present in the Assembly.

The Speaker is yet to provide Marandi the Leader of Opposition status.

An anti-defection case related to Marandi's party JVM's merger with the BJP is still pending before the Speaker.

